TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill reacts as…

I don’t want to die, Chidinma Ojukwu alleged killer of Super TV…

Lady calls out Peter and Paul Okoye for allegedly allowing their…

Dino Melaye reacts after his voicenote with actress, Iyabo Oyo…

‘Please pray for me’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo…

Iyabo Ojo breaks silence on her relationship with Dino Melaye

Tonto Dikeh celebrates her politician boyfriend in the most…

BBNaija Ka3na reveals her favourite housemate and it’s not…

Tonto Dikeh reportedly pregnant for new lover, breaks down in…

TAMPAN Ban: Nkechi Blessing Sunday shades actor Jide Kosoko

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has thrown shades at veteran actor, Jide Kosoko after she was suspended by TAMPAN.

Recall, TAMPAN recently barred movie directors from having anything to do with Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Iyabo Ojo.

Reacting to this, Nkechi Blessing Sunday said she would have loved to share the bad deeds of Jide Kosoko, who made the announce, but for the sake of his daughters, she won’t.

READ ALSO

TAMPAN bars directors from working with Nkechi Blessing…

Iyabo Ojo excited as daughter, Priscilla graduates from…

She wrote;

“If I open mouth talk about this particular man, his grown up daughters will be ashamed of him. Let me just keep shut and move like they don’t exist cause hmmmm.

For as many that sits and hits their chest that they will frustrate me. God will disgrace their entire generation publicly. Only if I do not serve God.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill reacts as video of Tonto…

I don’t want to die, Chidinma Ojukwu alleged killer of Super TV CEO cries out

Lady calls out Peter and Paul Okoye for allegedly allowing their blood sister…

Dino Melaye reacts after his voicenote with actress, Iyabo Oyo was leaked online

‘Please pray for me’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo says as she…

Iyabo Ojo breaks silence on her relationship with Dino Melaye

Tonto Dikeh celebrates her politician boyfriend in the most adorable way

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

400-level student of Abia State University dies after jumping off 3-storey…

TAMPAN Ban: Nkechi Blessing Sunday shades actor Jide Kosoko

Nigerians react as Kemi Olunloyo twerks for Denrele Edun

TAMPAN bars directors from working with Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Iyabo Ojo

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill reacts as video of Tonto…

Man cries out after his wife collected N300K from her ex boyfriend

BET Award 2021: Burna Boy wins the Best International Act (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More