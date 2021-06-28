TAMPAN Ban: Nkechi Blessing Sunday shades actor Jide Kosoko

Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has thrown shades at veteran actor, Jide Kosoko after she was suspended by TAMPAN.

Recall, TAMPAN recently barred movie directors from having anything to do with Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Iyabo Ojo.

Reacting to this, Nkechi Blessing Sunday said she would have loved to share the bad deeds of Jide Kosoko, who made the announce, but for the sake of his daughters, she won’t.

She wrote;

“If I open mouth talk about this particular man, his grown up daughters will be ashamed of him. Let me just keep shut and move like they don’t exist cause hmmmm.

For as many that sits and hits their chest that they will frustrate me. God will disgrace their entire generation publicly. Only if I do not serve God.”