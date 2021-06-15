TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You will reap the reward of your actions – Davido’s…

Crossdresser, Bobrisky rushed to hospital over ‘massive hip…

“TB Joshua’s spirit visited me shortly after his death” —…

“I don’t know what I did wrong” – Rich man narrates how his wife…

You are shameless – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe after she…

Family members release burial arrangements, dates for Late TB…

Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos…

Photo of Turkey-based Nigerian man found inside a bottle buried…

Man in tears as he recounts how his girlfriend made him pay for…

TB Joshua’s church announces where the late prophet will be buried

Entertainment
By Shalom

Late TB Joshua’s church has officially announced that the late prophet will be buried at the Synagogue church in Lagos.

This was contained in a statement which was shared via the official Facebook page of the Synagogue church.

The statement read;

READ ALSO

Femi Fani-Kayode celebrates late TB Joshua’s 58th…

God told me TB Joshua is in hellfire, Nnamdi Kanu may die…

“SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!
Good Morning and Win Today! Dear SCOAN and Emmanuel TV family all over the world, we appreciate your continued prayers, love and support.

We know you are aware that our father in the Lord, Prophet TB Joshua, has been taken home to be with the Lord. We want to assure you that nothing will stop the work of God at The SCOAN from moving on. Prophet TB Joshua may be absent in the body but he is present in the spirit (Colossians 2:5). Indeed, God is even more powerful at distance!

We are currently preparing for the week-long service from Monday 5th to Sunday 11th July 2021 in honour of Prophet TB Joshua’s life and legacy. He will be laid to rest at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, Nigeria.

All services will be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV. The services which will be open to the public will be communicated to you at the appropriate time.

As our father in the Lord, Prophet TB Joshua says, “When we close our eyes to all things in this world, we shall open them in a world of glory.”

Emmanuel – God is with us. Jesus is Lord!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You will reap the reward of your actions – Davido’s babymama, Chioma

Crossdresser, Bobrisky rushed to hospital over ‘massive hip pain’…

“TB Joshua’s spirit visited me shortly after his death” — Actress, Jaiye Kuti

“I don’t know what I did wrong” – Rich man narrates how his wife moved out with…

You are shameless – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe after she opened up about…

Family members release burial arrangements, dates for Late TB Joshua

Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos (Details)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Tonto Dikeh, Rita Dominic, Funke Akindele remembers Ibidun Ighodalo one year…

TB Joshua’s church announces where the late prophet will be buried

Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos (Details)

It’s disturbing to see kids dressed like slay queens – Tboss laments

Bride rejects groom on their wedding day, says she’s no longer interested…

Dorathy Bachor meets Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, as she arrives…

You will reap the reward of your actions – Davido’s babymama, Chioma

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More