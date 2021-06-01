That a pastor steals, drinks or womanizes doesn’t make him fake – Prophet Gaisie sparks reactions

A popular controversial Ghanaian Prophet, Nigel Gaisi, has sparked reactions online after he said that because a pastor steals, womanizes or drinks doesn’t mean he’s fake.

The prophet made this claim during a recent interview that has now gone viral.

“When a man of God drinks alcohol, it doesn’t make him fake. When a man of God steals, it doesn’t make him fake. When a man of God womanizes or a woman of God has another boyfriend or doesn’t make him/her fake.”

Nigel said if womanizing makes a man of God fake, then David would not have been God’s favourite leader.

“Every mortal vessel has a weakness, what makes a man of God fake is when he changes his covenant. If that man of God does not preach Jesus anymore, that is what makes him fake.”

“If you say that alcohol is wrong, then condemn David, because David was a chronic drunkard and womanizer,” the man of God said.