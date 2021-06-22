“The street says you’re a runs girl” – Vee to Tolanibaj (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former housemates of BBNaija lockdown season, TolaniBaj and Vee got into a heated argument during last night’s show.

The drama started after Vee narrated how Tolanibaj had eyes for her man, Neo and how she told Ebuka that she can’t wait to see if things will work between them when they leave the house.

Vee asked Tolani how it’s going now, if she was still able to get Neo, and Tolanibaj in her response, said she’s in a healthy relationship.

Vee fired back at her, saying she’s a runs girl and the street says she’s a runs girl. Tolani got very offended and threw a pillow at her and vowed to beat her up when they get to their hotel.

Watch the video below;

