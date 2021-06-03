They bullied me, said I would remain single for life, but I’m now a proud mother – Lady shares (Video)

Sifa, a member of a dwarf family has narrated her experience growing up in such a condition and how she thought she would never find a husband.

Sifa, who shared her story during an interview with Afrimax, said she experienced a lot of bullying due to her stature as some people mocked her to her face.

Growing up, Sifa said she never believed she would find a man of her own, as community members always told her to forget about marriage.

However the unexpected happened. Sifa narrated that she got boyfriend since her high school days who waited for her to complete her education, and after she was done with high school, they tied the knot and now she is a proud mother.

Watch video below;