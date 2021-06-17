“Tinubu will soon join his ancestors” – Pastor prophesies

A pastor has prophesied that Nigerian politician and national leader of APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu will soon join his ancestors.

According to the pastor who made the shocking prophecy in his recent sermon, he sees Bola Tinubu leaving the world soon.

The pastor claimed that God told him he’s taking Tinubu away from the world because if he remains alive, he will be a huge problem to Nigerians.

Speaking on how Tinubu will die, the pastor said he isn’t sure if Tinubu will die by accident or by sickness, but he knows that he will definitely join his ancestors soon.

The prophecy has sparked mixed reactions from concerned Nigerians who shared their opinions about the prophecy.

Watch the video below;