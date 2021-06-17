TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Bobrisky dresses like a man to surprise his father with new Lexus…

“I thank God I ignored and didn’t date you as advised by my…

100-year-old man narrates his experience after meeting love of…

Etinosa Idemudia reacts after Joro Olomofin leaked the message…

‘I go die for your matter’ – Actor, Bolanle…

Drama as lady beats up man who removed her ‘bone…

Bigger trouble For Baba Ijesha As Lagos Court Refuse To Grant Him…

“I love you so much my late husband, I miss living life…

‘I will go through hell and back’ – Actress,…

“Tinubu will soon join his ancestors” – Pastor prophesies

News
By Shalom

A pastor has prophesied that Nigerian politician and national leader of APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu will soon join his ancestors.

According to the pastor who made the shocking prophecy in his recent sermon, he sees Bola Tinubu leaving the world soon.

The pastor claimed that God told him he’s taking Tinubu away from the world because if he remains alive, he will be a huge problem to Nigerians.

READ ALSO

Remi Tinubu discloses why she deals with her enemies without…

Lagos Oriental Hotel does not belong to Tinubu, Tung family…

Speaking on how Tinubu will die, the pastor said he isn’t sure if Tinubu will die by accident or by sickness, but he knows that he will definitely join his ancestors soon.

The prophecy has sparked mixed reactions from concerned Nigerians who shared their opinions about the prophecy.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Bobrisky dresses like a man to surprise his father with new Lexus SUV on his…

“I thank God I ignored and didn’t date you as advised by my friends” –…

100-year-old man narrates his experience after meeting love of his life (Video)

Etinosa Idemudia reacts after Joro Olomofin leaked the message she sent to him…

‘I go die for your matter’ – Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo reveals…

Drama as lady beats up man who removed her ‘bone straight’ wig in…

Bigger trouble For Baba Ijesha As Lagos Court Refuse To Grant Him Bail

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

New video of DJ Cuppy and Anthony Joshua sparks wedding rumour (Watch)

Fans react to video of Boluwatife showing off the dollars his father, Wizkid…

More Woes For Baba Ijesha As Fresh, New, Incriminating evidence against him…

Billionaire daughter, Hauwa Indimi discloses what a woman did to her for sitting…

‘Pay up your debt’- Car dealer pleads with Dino Melaye to pay up the…

BBNaija Ka3na issues stern warning to Erica, Nengi and others ahead of the…

‘Why I won’t respond to anyone who speaks ill about me’…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More