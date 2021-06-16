Toke Makinwa exchanges words with a troll who claimed she would have been nothing without her ex-husband, Maje Ayida

Toke Makinwa, a media celebrity, has debunked a troll who blamed her fame and success on her ex-husband, Maje Ayida.

When Toke, who describes herself as a “baby girl for life,” posted a comical video of herself on Instagram with the caption “Get it right, I’m 5ft3,” a troll who appears to have an issue with her free spirit rushed to the comment section to trash her.

Toke Makinwa talks too much, according to the troll, and was dumped by her ex-husband because she doesn’t fit into the fitness expert’s lifestyle. He also credited her ex-husband with her celebrity status and success.

Read; Toke Makinwa discloses what she finds most attractive in men

The troll wrote,

“You talk too much and that’s not good for you and that’s why you don’t fit Maje lifestyle. Remember Maje gave you this platform you’re riding on now, you’re nobody if not Maje Allison Ayida, thank God for him Toke”.

Toke Makinwa who wasn’t having any of it quickly shut down the troll. “You and Maje are mad. If you don’t get out of here,” she responded.

See their exchange below,