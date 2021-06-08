Toke Makinwa states why it is important to always tell the truth to your friends’ faces no matter how ugly it is

Social media influencer and OAP, Toke Makinwa has turned to social media to enlighten her fans on what friendship should entail as one grows older.

Maturity, according to the lifestyle vlogger, is being able to tell the worst truth to the people you call friends.

Toke Makinwa, who shared what her experience with some friends has been like , pen down how she previously tolerated poor behaviours from those friends until she had a taste of their bad ways.

Read; Toke Makinwa discloses what she finds most attractive in men

The Nigerian radio personality said in a post on her Instagram stories said that friendship isn’t just about sipping champagne and having a good time, but also about learning to tell each other the truth.

In her words,