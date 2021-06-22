Tolanibaj threatens to beat up Vee at a hotel (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Former housemate of BBNaija lockdown season, TolaniBaj has threatened to beat up reality star, Vee at a hotel.

The two ex housemates got into a bitter argument during the recent reunion show and they exchanged words with each other.

Tolanibaj, while hurling insults at Vee and throwing a pillow at her during the show, said she will make sure she beats her up at a hotel.

Vee, in her response, asked Tolanibaj to carry out her threat. Vee maintained that she has never done anything wrong to Tolani to deserve the hate, and she would accept whatever she throws at her.

Tolanibaj also noted that Vee has a bitter heart as she reminded her of how she cooked food and added so much pepper so those with ulcer won’t eat.

