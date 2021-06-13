TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man who has vowed never to give up on his dying girlfriend,…

What TB Joshua Said When I Told Him He Was Going To Die – Prophet…

“Small Antelope, mumu, double standard ode” –…

“Which kind of marriage is this?” – Singer,…

‘What People Don’t know About TB Joshua And How He…

“He injected something in my drink” – Lady…

Reactions as Pastor Odumeje performs deliverance on a reverend…

Reactions As Pretty Mike Storms Toyin Lawani’s Wedding With…

God told me TB Joshua is in hellfire, Nnamdi Kanu may die soon –…

Tonto Dikeh and Stella Dimoko Korkus reconcile after years of fighting and keeping malice

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Actress, Tonto Dikeh and popular blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus have finally reconciled after years of fighting and keeping malice with each other.

Recall that Tonto and Stella have been sworn enemies since 2019 after they called each other out on social media. According to Stella, Tonto sleeps with pastors and does prostitution each time she travels to Dubai.

Stella has decided to rest her sword by celebrating the mother of one for the first time since their quarrel.

READ ALSO

Friend showers Tonto Dikeh with N2million cash on her…

Tonto Dikeh allegedly pregnant with her second child

Stella wrote on Instagram;

“Happy 36th Birthday @tontolet Nice Photo.”

Days after her birthday, Tonto Dikeh replied with;

“Chia my baby girl,, my darling before the war.. chia you have destroyed my Ego, thank you so much, Mama… Love you Stella and sorry for the Hugly Past…How come no one told me MY BEST FRIEND FOREVER WISHED ME A HAPPY BIRTHDAY… Love you Stella @officialstelladimokokorkus and Thanksssssss”

Reacting to Tonto’s acknowledgement to her post, Stella wrote;

“love you More… The past is forgotten and buried.”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man who has vowed never to give up on his dying girlfriend, shares his story…

What TB Joshua Said When I Told Him He Was Going To Die – Prophet Joshua Iginla

“Small Antelope, mumu, double standard ode” – Nigerians drag…

“Which kind of marriage is this?” – Singer, Simi laments over…

‘What People Don’t know About TB Joshua And How He Started His…

“He injected something in my drink” – Lady narrates her worst…

Reactions as Pastor Odumeje performs deliverance on a reverend sister in an…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin set to throw 10 different baby dedication party in…

Tonto Dikeh and Stella Dimoko Korkus reconcile after years of fighting and…

Reactions As Pretty Mike Storms Toyin Lawani’s Wedding With Six Different…

Toyin Abraham, Nkechi Blessing and other Nollywood stars react as Mercy Aigbe…

Actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe finally put their swords to rest at Toyin…

Femi Fani-Kayode celebrates late TB Joshua’s 58th posthumous birthday

Native doctor who helped in the murder of the missing NSCDC officer used by her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More