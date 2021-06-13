Tonto Dikeh and Stella Dimoko Korkus reconcile after years of fighting and keeping malice

Actress, Tonto Dikeh and popular blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus have finally reconciled after years of fighting and keeping malice with each other.

Recall that Tonto and Stella have been sworn enemies since 2019 after they called each other out on social media. According to Stella, Tonto sleeps with pastors and does prostitution each time she travels to Dubai.

Stella has decided to rest her sword by celebrating the mother of one for the first time since their quarrel.

Stella wrote on Instagram;

“Happy 36th Birthday @tontolet Nice Photo.”

Days after her birthday, Tonto Dikeh replied with;

“Chia my baby girl,, my darling before the war.. chia you have destroyed my Ego, thank you so much, Mama… Love you Stella and sorry for the Hugly Past…How come no one told me MY BEST FRIEND FOREVER WISHED ME A HAPPY BIRTHDAY… Love you Stella @officialstelladimokokorkus and Thanksssssss”

Reacting to Tonto’s acknowledgement to her post, Stella wrote;

“love you More… The past is forgotten and buried.”