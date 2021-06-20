Tonto Dikeh celebrates father’s day in an unexpected way

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Tonto Dikeh has wowed many with her father’s day post on her official Instagram page.

Recall that Tonto who has been playing the role of a father and mother in her son’s life was recently honoured as ‘No 1 Dad’ during father’s day celebration at her son’s school.

According to the mother of one in her father’s day post, single parents should not instil bitterness in their children towards their father.

The 36-year-old said that these type of men should not be prevented from bearing their responsibilities.

She also urged single mums to forgive their children’s father, adding that forgiveness does not mean they should reconnect with them.

In her words;

“Dear life I guess you gave this job to me to mock me but Hey, Am kicking your ass and Aching all your blows… Happy Father’s Day to ME… Happy Father’s Day to All the Fathers out there, We do not take your Love, Strength, Hussle and Selflessness for granted… You are celebrated today and Always… and To those females who represent the role of a father in their child/Children I say Well done… We should learn to do this JOB without HATE in our heart, We should learn to FORGIVE so we too can be blessed… FORGIVENESS DOESN’T REQUIRE RECONNECTION…
FOR THE SAKE OF YOUR CHILD/CHILDREN IF THE FATHER DECIDES TO START PAYING CHILD SUPPORT AND CONTRIBUTING EMOTIONALLY, DO NOT STOP THEM… Where you get NONE DO THIS JOB(FATHERHOOD) WITH LOVE, JOY, HAPPINESS AND WITHOUT A TRACE OF BITTERNESS. Do not sell hatred to your kids but teach them the TRUTH
Love them unconditionally… THEN WATCH WHAT GOD WILL BRING YOUR WAY… HAPPY AMAZING FATHERS DAY… KINGTONTO TONTODIKEH MAMAAFRICA RADICAL4JESUS MAMAKING MAMADEPAPA MRMOM HON. Minister of Happiness”

Via Instagram
