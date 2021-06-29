Tonto Dikeh fires back at Bobrisky over claims that she is owing him N5M

Tonto Dikeh has fired back at crossdresser, Bobrisky over claims that she is owing him N5M.

Recall that Bobrisky on his official Instagram page shaded his former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over her public display of affection with her new lover, Prince Kpokpogri.

He also accused her of owing him N5M, and also exposed her habits of smoking marijuana.

The mother of one has, however, replied Bobrisky.

According to Tonto, she is no longer a pig so she can not be exchanging words with Bobrisky.

In her words;

“All these people sending me DMS… Have I not said this time and time again that my attention is very expensive?? I love me more soo please just chill… I have a good head on my shoulder… Mor over I ain’t no longer a pig and don’t associate in the mud… But thanks guys for looking out for your girl… The love is huge and I appreciate you all…

Do you all really think I spend millions of naria on leadership school fee in vain?? Do you think I grew to just use one sec and de grow( if there is a word like that)… I like you all to have a little faith in the woman you call KING… I get tired of the so many advice, Sometimes assume I GOT this and just sit down and watch. Pleaseeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee”