Tonto Dikeh gifts herself a multi million naira car for her birthday

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Congratulations are in order for actress, Tonto Dikeh on her latest acquisition of a multi-million naira car.

Recall that Tonto clocked 36years of age a few days ago and according to her, the MAYBACH is the birthday gift she bought for herself.

Taking to her official Instagram page to share the good news, the mother of one wrote;

“I remember when I bought my Bentley…. I saved this picture… Well, thank God for his grace for Adding a MAYBACH to the fleets… GOD HAS BEEN SO GREAT… New Age, New Ride … Happy birthday to me again again again again again…Can’t wait to hold you MB… In this Life Ehnn Shock your haters ooo and the shock the ones the send to fight you too…
Do Peem and just Workhard and see.. 36thBDAYGIFT #ITSAMAYBACHBABY #NSPPD”

 

Via Instagram
