Tonto Dikeh honoured and awarded the ‘Philanthropist of the century’

Tonto Dikeh has been honoured and awarded the Philanthropist of the century.

Recall that Tonto celebrated her 36th birthday recently and this is one of the gifts she received

Taking to her official Instagram page to share this, the mother of one said the award was given to her at the 7th party held to celebrate her 36th birthday.

Speaking about the award, Tonto said God is showing her so much love and mercy, and she is grateful for that.

In her words;

“I was honoured last night at the 7th birthday celebration for my 36years on earth with “PHILANTHROPIST OF THE CENTURY AWARD”…. GOD IS REALLY SHOWING OFF HIS LOVE AND MERCY THROUGH ME DAILY… I SAY A BIG THANK YOU… CONGRATULATIONS THE ONLY VALID CONVERSATION’

See photos from the party below;