Tonto Dikeh left heartbroken over the death of TB Joshua

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has been left heartbroken following the news about prophet TB Joshua’s death.

Recall that during the early hours of Sunday, 6th of June the disturbing news of Joshua death’s sent social media into a frenzy.

Taking to her official Instagram page to react to this, Tonto Dikeh expressed her disbelief and sadness.

According to the devastated mother of one, T.B Joshua is a father to her and she hopes he can still pick her calls once again.

In her words;

“Am gonno wake up tommmorrow and Hear that MY FATHER LIVES RIGHT??

Right??? PAPA PAPA WHERE ARE YOU? I will call you in the morning please pick Up Daddy!!”

Actress, Mercy Johnson also took to Instagram to describe the deceased as a good man and a giver.