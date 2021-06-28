Tonto Dikeh reportedly pregnant for new lover, breaks down in tears as she gifts him a car on his birthday (Video)

Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh is allegedly pregnant with her new lover, Prince Kpokpogri.

Tonto Dikeh has been the subject matter since she technically made her relationship known to the public yesterday while celebrating her politician boyfriend.

The beautiful mother of one via the post gushed about the love and affection she has for Prince Kpokpogri.

Celebrities and fans alike who couldn’t hide their excitement on the new development took to her social media platforms to celebrate with her.

Tonto Dikeh has now ensured that fans know what it means to be in love as she gifts her lover a brand new Hilux car to celebrate the new age. The star actress and mother of one is also reportedly pregnant with her new lover.

In the video that has surfaced online, Tonto Dikeh stomach hinted that she’s carrying a baby and it’s left to see if she’ll welcome a new child in the next few months.