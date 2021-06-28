TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill reacts as…

I don’t want to die, Chidinma Ojukwu alleged killer of Super TV…

Lady calls out Peter and Paul Okoye for allegedly allowing their…

Dino Melaye reacts after his voicenote with actress, Iyabo Oyo…

‘Please pray for me’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo…

Iyabo Ojo breaks silence on her relationship with Dino Melaye

Tonto Dikeh celebrates her politician boyfriend in the most…

BBNaija Ka3na reveals her favourite housemate and it’s not…

Tonto Dikeh reportedly pregnant for new lover, breaks down in…

Tonto Dikeh reportedly pregnant for new lover, breaks down in tears as she gifts him a car on his birthday (Video)

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh is allegedly pregnant with her new lover, Prince Kpokpogri.

Tonto Dikeh has been the subject matter since she technically made her relationship known to the public yesterday while celebrating her politician boyfriend.

The beautiful mother of one via the post gushed about the love and affection she has for Prince Kpokpogri.

READ ALSO

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill reacts as…

BET Award 2021: Burna Boy wins the Best International Act…

Celebrities and fans alike who couldn’t hide their excitement on the new development took to her social media platforms to celebrate with her.

Tonto Dikeh has now ensured that fans know what it means to be in love as she gifts her lover a brand new Hilux car to celebrate the new age. The star actress and mother of one is also reportedly pregnant with her new lover.

In the video that has surfaced online, Tonto Dikeh stomach hinted that she’s carrying a baby and it’s left to see if she’ll welcome a new child in the next few months.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill reacts as video of Tonto…

I don’t want to die, Chidinma Ojukwu alleged killer of Super TV CEO cries out

Lady calls out Peter and Paul Okoye for allegedly allowing their blood sister…

Dino Melaye reacts after his voicenote with actress, Iyabo Oyo was leaked online

‘Please pray for me’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo says as she…

Iyabo Ojo breaks silence on her relationship with Dino Melaye

Tonto Dikeh celebrates her politician boyfriend in the most adorable way

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

400-level student of Abia State University dies after jumping off 3-storey…

TAMPAN Ban: Nkechi Blessing Sunday shades actor Jide Kosoko

Nigerians react as Kemi Olunloyo twerks for Denrele Edun

TAMPAN bars directors from working with Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Iyabo Ojo

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill reacts as video of Tonto…

Man cries out after his wife collected N300K from her ex boyfriend

BET Award 2021: Burna Boy wins the Best International Act (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More