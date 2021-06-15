Tonto Dikeh, Rita Dominic, Funke Akindele remembers Ibidun Ighodalo one year after her death

Nollywood actresses, Tonto Dikeh, Rita Dominic and Funke Akindele has taken to their official Instagram page to remember late Ibidun Ighodalo one year after her death.

Recall that the event planner died in the early hours of Sunday morning, 14 June 2020 in Port Harcourt at the age of 40.

According to Tonto Dikeh, she did not know Ibidun when she was alive but all the good she did before she died won her heart.

The mother of one said in honour of Ibidun, she sponsored 7 families to get free IVF treatments.

Tonto Dikeh wrote; “I only knew you at/in your death, I wondered why everyone seemed so sad n mourned you publicly… My first thought WHO IS SHE, I did the girly thing..slide into your page, watched your beautiful life. Took a stroll to your DM and I fell in love with you…IMMEDIATELY

You tried to reach out as a support and pillar IN MY TRYING TIMES… YOU WERE 1 OF THE ONLY PEOPLE WHO TRIED TO HELP ME AND YOU DIDN’T EVEN KNOW ME… IN YOUR HONOR LAST YEAR I GAVE 7 WOMEN IVF TREATMENT IN YOUR HONOR TO CELEBRATE YOU IN PRIVATE. Am grateful for the love you wanted to give me…. KEEP RESTING IN PEACE MA’AM”

Rita Dominic wrote “One year gone… Keep Resting In Peace beautiful Ibidun…”

Funke Akindele wrote; “Keep resting in peace Ibidun! I miss you. Ki oluwa je ki Odun o jina sira. Amin”