Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill reacts as video of Tonto kissing her new lover surfaces online

Tonto Dikeh’s former husband, Olakunle Churchill has reacted to the viral photos of Tonto Dikeh and her new lover, Prince kpokogri.

During the early hours of yesterday, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and her new lover, Prince kpokogri broke the internet with their loved-up photos.

Following the viral photos, fans mocked Olakunle Churchill and praised Tonto for finding love again against all odds.

Reacting to this, her former husband, Olakunle Churchill shared a post via his handle, showering sweet messages to his wife in disguise, which he deleted minutes later after he was dragged by fans for trying to hide his shame.

He then shared a message via his son’s handle, gushing over his wife for carrying his son for nine months and birthing him.

Churchill wrote;

“Meet my super beautiful and adorable mommy. Isn’t she breathtaking? She carried me for nine months. She didn’t feel sick throughout my pregnancy but her feet swelled, she got breathless quickly and suffered few sleepless nights.

She went through excruciating pain to bring me into the world. Then she became my nurse, my chef, my maid, my chauffeur, my biggest fan, my teacher and my best friend. She always pray for me and I love her so much thank you mommy Rosy Meurer”.