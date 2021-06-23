Tonto Dikeh’s humanitarian activities earn her another feather to her cap

Tonto Dikeh’s humanitarian activities have earned her another feather to her cap.

According to the mother of one, fighting Human Trafficking is one aspect of the struggle that she has committed herself since 2017, and her sojourn in the fight against the menace has seen her Foundation partner with NAPTIF mitigate the issues.

Taking to her official Instagram page to show the certificates awarded to her by the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the 36-year-old wrote;

“Hi Fam, I woke up today and after my routine prayers and chores, my gaze caught a number of laurels and recommendations garnered in the course of my humble execution of Humanitarian activities. I am not a perfect being, neither am I the richest person in Nigeria, but I strive daily to impact the lives of indigent people that I have come across, particularly orphans, vulnerable and abused people.

Combating Human Trafficking is one aspect of the struggle that I have committed myself to since 2017, and my sojourn in the fight against the menace has seen the Tonto Dikeh Foundation partner with @naptipnigeria to mitigate the issues and consequences of TIP in Nigeria and the world at large.

Thank you @naptipnigeria for the Investiture bestowed on me as Anti-Human Trafficking Ambassador in Nigeria, letter of Commendation for Humanitarian Services to Victims of Trafficking in Nigeria, and the privilege given to me to participate in a rare course leading to a Certificate of Participation in Child Protection, Sexual and Gender Based Violence Response Techniques. I promise not to relent in my efforts towards combating the Human Trafficking menace.”