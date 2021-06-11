Toyin Abraham and other Nollywood stars pray for Mayorkun’s mum, Toyin Adewale

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
Mayorkun-Toyin-Adewale-1

Toyin Abraham and other Nollywood stars have taken out time to pray for their colleague, Toyin Adewale today.

The veteran actress who is the mother of sensational singer, Mayorkun is celebrating her 52nd birthday today and her colleagues in the movie industry are celebrating with her.

Taking to their various Instagram pages to celebrate Mayorkun’s mum,

@Mayorkun wrote “Happy birthday Mum! Enjoy your day! Love you!”

@toyin_abraham wrote: Happy birthday ma @officialtoyinadewale God bless your new age ma’am

@kemiafolabiadesipe wrote: I just love ur simplicity momma @officialtoyinadewale you’ve been a huge inspiration to me in all honesty! I wish you the very best always n forever ma.

@officialomoborty wrote: Happiest birthday to you ma’am. May God continue to make you happy. Everything that gives you joy will not turn to sorrow in Jesus mighty name.
@officialtoyinadewale

@i_am_shai wrote: Happy birthday mama @officialtoyinadewale long life and prosperity in good health and abundance of wealth ijn. Age with grace ma’am.

Via Instagram
1 of 7

