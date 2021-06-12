Toyin Abraham, Nkechi Blessing and other Nollywood stars react as Mercy Aigbe and Iyabo Ojo settle their beef

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Actresses, Toyin Abraham, Nkechi Blessing and other Nollywood stars have reacted to Mercy Aigbe and Iyabo Ojo’s decision to settle their beef.

This comes after Iyabo and Mercy shared a photo they snapped together at the wedding ceremony of celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, after months of keeping malice and throwing shades at each other on social media.

The two mummies obviously reunited at the wedding ceremony and according to Toyin Abraham, she was the one that settled the rift between the actresses.

READ ALSO

Actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe finally put their…

‘Praying for Nigeria without action won’t…

Sharing a photo of the Nollywood stars, Toyin Abraham wrote: wrote: Yesss I did it.

See how some other celebs reacted to this;

@nkechiblessingsunday wrote “My People”

@efeirele wrote “Awwwwww too beautiful’

@ceolumineeofficial wrote “This is amazing things i ever see on internet today….haa! @realmercyaigbe @iyaboojofespris Mafo! Mo Wa Pelu Ehhhhhh

@olaitansugar wrote “Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa JESU O SE O”

@bimboafolayan wrote “My beautiful women”

@ruthkadiri wrote “This is beautiful’

@olayodejuliana wrote “I want to like this picture a thousand times..”

Via Instagram
