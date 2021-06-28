Toyin Abraham, Nkechi’s politician lover publicly declares support for her amidst suspension from Nollywood

Following Nkechi Blessing’s suspension from Nollywood, Toyin Abraham, and Opeyemi Falegan have publicly declared their support for the actress.

Recall that veteran actor, Jide Kosoko in his speech during a press briefing in Lagos on Saturday, June 26 mentioned that neither Nkechi Blessing nor Iyabo Ojo is members of Tampan and as such cannot be suspended. However, if as practitioners they engage in activities that drag the name of the union to mud, the union will work against them.

Taking to their Instagram pages to show Nkechi love and support;

Toyin Abraham wrote “My forever girl love @nkechiblessingsunday … Love u so much Nkechi”

Nkechi’s boyfriend wrote; “Before you attempt to silence her or frustrate her, kindly be ready for me. What your association has shown is pure misplaced priorities and dereliction of duties. I respect all elders without fear because no human being is God. It’s a pain to the heart knowing wisdom is required but folly prevails. She is my soul mate and the moment you are breaking her then be ready to break.”