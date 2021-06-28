TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill reacts as…

I don’t want to die, Chidinma Ojukwu alleged killer of Super TV…

‘Please pray for me’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo…

Iyabo Ojo breaks silence on her relationship with Dino Melaye

‘I am crying’ Tonto Dikeh reacts as Nkechi Blessing…

Tonto Dikeh celebrates her politician boyfriend in the most…

Mr Macaroni reacts to Iyabo Ojo’s suspension from Nollywood

BBNaija Ka3na reveals her favourite housemate and it’s not…

Tonto Dikeh reportedly pregnant for new lover, breaks down in…

Toyin Abraham, Nkechi’s politician lover publicly declares support for her amidst suspension from Nollywood

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Following Nkechi Blessing’s suspension from Nollywood, Toyin Abraham, and Opeyemi Falegan have publicly declared their support for the actress.

Recall that veteran actor,  Jide Kosoko in his speech during a press briefing in Lagos on Saturday, June 26 mentioned that neither Nkechi Blessing nor Iyabo Ojo is members of Tampan and as such cannot be suspended.  However, if as practitioners they engage in activities that drag the name of the union to mud, the union will work against them.

Taking to their Instagram pages to show Nkechi love and support;

READ ALSO

‘I am irritated and scared’ – BBNaija…

‘I am crying’ Tonto Dikeh reacts as Nkechi…

Toyin Abraham wrote “My forever girl love @nkechiblessingsunday … Love u so much Nkechi”

Nkechi’s boyfriend wrote; “Before you attempt to silence her or frustrate her, kindly be ready for me. What your association has shown is pure misplaced priorities and dereliction of duties. I respect all elders without fear because no human being is God. It’s a pain to the heart knowing wisdom is required but folly prevails. She is my soul mate and the moment you are breaking her then be ready to break.”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill reacts as video of Tonto…

I don’t want to die, Chidinma Ojukwu alleged killer of Super TV CEO cries out

‘Please pray for me’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo says as she…

Iyabo Ojo breaks silence on her relationship with Dino Melaye

‘I am crying’ Tonto Dikeh reacts as Nkechi Blessing splashes…

Tonto Dikeh celebrates her politician boyfriend in the most adorable way

Mr Macaroni reacts to Iyabo Ojo’s suspension from Nollywood

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Toyin Abraham, Nkechi’s politician lover publicly declares support for her…

‘I am irritated and scared’ – BBNaija Khloe slams Jide Kosoko,…

The Power of Alternative Investment for Businesses: What you need to know?

Mr Macaroni reacts to Iyabo Ojo’s suspension from Nollywood

‘I am crying’ Tonto Dikeh reacts as Nkechi Blessing splashes…

“I can never be silenced”- Iyabo Ojo reacts after TAMPAN barred…

400-level student of Abia State University dies after jumping off 3-storey…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More