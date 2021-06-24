TV Presenter Sparks Controversy By Demanding Payment Of His Salary On Live Television (VIDEO)

A recent incident really set social media on fire as Zambian KBN TV was somewhat disgraced by one of its news anchors on live television.

A TV presenter, Kabinda Kalimina suddenly decided to put on hold a news report to demand payment of his salary.

Mr Kalimina had begun reading the report with a breakdown of stories before pausing all of a sudden to demand that he and his colleagues should get paid.

“Away from the news, ladies and gentlemen, we are human beings. We have to get paid. Unfortunately, on KBN we haven’t been paid.”

“People are getting instruments on KBN. Sharon and everyone else haven’t been paid, including myself. We have to get paid.”

In response to this, KBN TV expressed surprise and criticized the TV presenters actions.

Describing it as “drunken behaviour”, the television station said he is a part-time presenter.

“As KBN TV, we are appalled with the drunken behaviour exhibited through a video clip that has gone viral on social media and staged by one of our part-time presenters during what should have been the main news bulletin last night.”

“As a young television station, we work with a very highly talented and professional team, with a noble character and we owe the success of unbroken broadcasting for the last two years to such gallant men and women.

“Members of the public may wish to know that KBN TV like any other institution, has very well-established grievance procedures for all members of staff through which they can channel their complaints.

“Therefore, last night’s behaviour by Kabinda Kalimina is out of character and does not represent who we are as a station. We strongly condemn that despicable behaviour and urge members of the public to treat that ‘One-Night stunt of Fame’ with the contempt it deserves.

“As management, we are carrying out investigations to determine how a drunken part-time presenter found himself on air unabated and disciplinary action will be taken against anyone who may have been party to the scheme.”

Watch the video below: