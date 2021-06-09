Twitter must register with the CAC and ready to pay task- FG release new criterias for lifting Twitter suspension

The government of President Muhammadu Buhari stated on Wednesday that Twitter must register with CAC as a business in Nigeria as one of the criteria for the suspension of its operations in the country to be restored.



Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, revealed this after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

Despite the cash it produces from Nigerians, Mohammed accused social media of failing to pay taxes to the Nigerian government.

The minister said, “As you are aware, last Friday the federal government suspended Twitter operations in Nigeria indefinitely.

“And the reason we gave was because of the persistent use of the Twitter platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

“I want to repeat that it is because Twitter has consistently made its platform available to those who are threatening Nigeria’s corporate existence that is the reason for suspending their operations in Nigeria.”