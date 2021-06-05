TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Shalom

Twitter’s Senior Policy Communications Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Sarah Hart, has reacted to the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria.

In an email response sent to The Cable, Sarah noted that the suspension of its operations in Nigeria is “deeply concerning.”

“The announcement made by the Nigerian Government that they have suspended Twitter’s operations in Nigeria is deeply concerning. We’re investigating and will provide updates when we know more,” the mail reads.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, in a statement released on Friday afternoon, June 4, announced the suspension of the platform in Nigeria.

He cited the “persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence” as a reason for the suspension.

