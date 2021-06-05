Twitter suspension: Actors, Alex Ekubo and Ay Comedian blow hot

Following the suspension of popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter from Nigeria, Nollywood actors, Alex Ekubo and AY Comedian have taken to their social media pages to blow hot over the issue.

Recall that the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension of the social blogging site on Friday, 4th of June, 2021 after President Buhari’s controversial tweet was deleted by the management of Twitter on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram to react to the suspension;

Alex Ekubo wrote; “Ati’lo Ati’de…. This 🇳🇬 matter just dey weak me, una sure say i no go go back like this.

The country is starting to seem like a series of unfortunate events.”

AY Comedian wrote;

“In the same spirit of rapid response, can we also wake up to the news that Boko Haram, insecurity and poverty has been banned in Nigeria? Instead of scheduling your priorities around our lives, you have scheduled our lives around your priorities. #Misplacedpriorities.”