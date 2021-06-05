TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ reacts after her brother mocked her…

Leaked chat between Regina Daniels and her brother, Sammy…

Actress, Ada Ameh shows off her lover barely one year after her…

Killer leaves note after r*ping and killing Unilorin student

Drama at marriage registry as officials disappear from duty post…

Actor, Yul Edochie pens down tribute to his father, Pete Edochie

Alleged teenage lovers seen trying to book a room at a hotel…

Man employs father to work for him, says it’s a dream come…

Regina Daniels’ brother mocks Regina’s husband, Ned…

Twitter suspension: Actors, Alex Ekubo and Ay Comedian blow hot

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Following the suspension of popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter from Nigeria, Nollywood actors, Alex Ekubo and AY Comedian have taken to their social media pages to blow hot over the issue.

Recall that the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension of the social blogging site on Friday, 4th of June, 2021 after President Buhari’s controversial tweet was deleted by the management of Twitter on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram to react to the suspension;

READ ALSO

Nigerian social media users apologises to man after he…

Reactions as Twitter makes photo of Davido’s ‘e choke’ an…

Alex Ekubo wrote; “Ati’lo Ati’de…. This 🇳🇬 matter just dey weak me, una sure say i no go go back like this.
The country is starting to seem like a series of unfortunate events.”

AY Comedian wrote;

“In the same spirit of rapid response, can we also wake up to the news that Boko Haram, insecurity and poverty has been banned in Nigeria? Instead of scheduling your priorities around our lives, you have scheduled our lives around your priorities. #Misplacedpriorities.”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ reacts after her brother mocked her husband, Ned Nwoko on…

Leaked chat between Regina Daniels and her brother, Sammy (Screenshot)

Actress, Ada Ameh shows off her lover barely one year after her daughter’s…

Killer leaves note after r*ping and killing Unilorin student

Drama at marriage registry as officials disappear from duty post leaving couple…

Actor, Yul Edochie pens down tribute to his father, Pete Edochie

Alleged teenage lovers seen trying to book a room at a hotel (Video)

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Twitter suspension: Actors, Alex Ekubo and Ay Comedian blow hot

Actress, Anita Joseph opens up on her infertility challenges

‘ISIS ordered us to kill Shekau’ – ISWAP confirm the death of the…

Wedding invitation of a young Akwa Ibom lady sparks reactions from Nigerians

Singer Dencia discloses why she remains unmarried at 33

Gov.Makinde reacts to the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria, states why FG should…

Reality Tv Star, Erica speaks on her biggest regret in the Big Brother house

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More