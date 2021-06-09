TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Seyi Shay narrates what led to her fight with Tiwa Savage at a…

“His death means victory” – Pastor celebrates…

Pastor Adeboye, others will be prosecuted for tweeting –…

Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish confirms rumours that his…

Davido finally reacts after a pastor prophesied that he will be…

IG comedian rushed to hospital after carrying out a “virgin…

Lady narrates how her hair began to move like a…

Nigerians pick sides as the cause of Tiwa Savage and Sheyi…

Why I started stealing offerings in church – Lady narrates

Uche Ogbodo’s young lover reacts as she welcomes baby

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s young lover, Bobby Marris has reacted to the news of their newborn baby.

Recall that Uche took to her official Instagram page to share the good news about the birth of her baby.

The excited mum wrote;

READ ALSO

Jubilation as Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo welcomes baby

Actress, Uche Ogbodo laments bitterly about the size of her…

“Our Bunny is here, Born 8-6-2021. Weight 3kg. My Bunny is finally here. I am So excited. It’s been an excellently fulfilling Journey, Mother & Child are Perfectly Fine. Thank you all for your good Wishes & Prayers.”

Taking to his Instagram page to react to this, the proud father wrote;

“What a feeling! being a father is one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever had. Welcome love, welcome my princess.”

Uche’s blossom friend, Anita Joseph also wrote;

“Congratulations to us to the strongest chick I know @ucheogbodo and @bobbymaris Our Bunny is here” 8th of June you see why I said will always be special “ When I found out Bunny was gona come 8th of June my heart skipped for Joy yeee … Even the injection follow Dey pain me”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Seyi Shay narrates what led to her fight with Tiwa Savage at a salon

“His death means victory” – Pastor celebrates death of T.B.…

Pastor Adeboye, others will be prosecuted for tweeting – Lai Mohammed

Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish confirms rumours that his wife uses…

Davido finally reacts after a pastor prophesied that he will be poisoned (Video)

IG comedian rushed to hospital after carrying out a “virgin ritual…

Lady narrates how her hair began to move like a ‘snake’ after…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Ghanaian hairdresser reportedly stabs boyfriend to death while fighting over a…

What is the Difference Between IPv4 and IPv6?

Lady caught for impersonating her friend on a hookup site, almost destroying her…

Tonto Dikeh surprises singer, Dbanj on his birthday

Uche Ogbodo’s young lover reacts as she welcomes baby

Jubilation as Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo welcomes baby

Mixed reactions from fans as actress, Eniola Badmus reveals she does not collect…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More