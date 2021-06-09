Uche Ogbodo’s young lover reacts as she welcomes baby

Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s young lover, Bobby Marris has reacted to the news of their newborn baby.

Recall that Uche took to her official Instagram page to share the good news about the birth of her baby.

The excited mum wrote;

“Our Bunny is here, Born 8-6-2021. Weight 3kg. My Bunny is finally here. I am So excited. It’s been an excellently fulfilling Journey, Mother & Child are Perfectly Fine. Thank you all for your good Wishes & Prayers.”

Taking to his Instagram page to react to this, the proud father wrote;

“What a feeling! being a father is one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever had. Welcome love, welcome my princess.”

Uche’s blossom friend, Anita Joseph also wrote;

“Congratulations to us to the strongest chick I know @ucheogbodo and @bobbymaris Our Bunny is here” 8th of June you see why I said will always be special “ When I found out Bunny was gona come 8th of June my heart skipped for Joy yeee … Even the injection follow Dey pain me”