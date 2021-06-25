Unilag reacts to arrest of 300-level student, Chidinma over the murder of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga

The University of Lagos has reacted to allegations that a 300-level student of the institution, Chidinma murdered Super TV Ceo, Usifo Ataga.

Recall that the 21-year old was arrested for allegedly killing Usifo Ataga, in the Lekki area of the state.

According to Punch, all efforts to confirm if Chidinma was a student of the insitution proved abortive.

This is because the spokesperson for UNILAG, Nonye Oguama, refused to confirm if Chidinma was indeed a student of the institution.

“You did not contact me before. You are just doing so now after you had published it on your website. We have no comments,” she angrily responded.

When challenged with the fact that the parade was a live broadcast, the UNILAG spokesperson remained adamant, insisting that the name of the institution should not have been mentioned.