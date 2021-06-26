TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV…

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma…

Police arrest father of 21-year-old suspected murderer of Super…

Unilag reacts to arrest of 300-level student, Chidinma over the…

Nkechi Blessing, others react to the case of 50-year-old CEO…

Nengi finally opens up about what went down between her and…

Super TV CEO: Video of Chidinma the alleged murderer, smoking…

UNILAG Senior lecturer speaks on 21-year-old Chidimma Ojukwu’s case

Entertainment
By Shalom

Dr. Bunmi Ajibade, a Senior Lecturer in Mass Communication Department of the University of Lagos has shared his observation about Chidinma Ojukwu, a murder suspect.

Chidimma is currently being detained at the headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command in Ikeja over the murder of Usifo Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV.

Ataga’s lifeless body was found in a flat in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, with multiple wounds, on June 16, and a total of N5 million was said to have been withdrawn from his account after he was murdered.

READ ALSO

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old…

June 12 Protest: Buhari Storms Lagos tomorrow to launch a…

The suspect reportedly fled the scene after committing the crime.

In a message he circulated on WhatsApp after news of the incident went viral, Ajibade said Ojukwu’s parents ought to have monitored her.

“We parents should pray for and monitor our children. There is so much evil going on in tertiary institutions now. Drugs, alcohol and s*x have become the order of the day among adolescents.”

“As Coordinator of Part Time programme, l have made some investigations about the lady. The last time she came to school was before Covid-19 lockdown. She has never written 300 Level exam with her cohorts.

“She has never stepped her feet on the soil of UNILAG since the commencement of this semester early last month. Yet, she was arrested in her father’s house.

“Were the parents sensitive enough to discover her truancy in school? Did they monitor her progress in school if they suspected something is amiss? How come they were apparently neglected that this calamity came upon them suddenly? Many questions are begging for answers.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her little provision…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV CEO

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current balance, surfaces…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma before she…

Police arrest father of 21-year-old suspected murderer of Super TV CEO, Chidimma…

Unilag reacts to arrest of 300-level student, Chidinma over the murder of Super…

Nkechi Blessing, others react to the case of 50-year-old CEO murdered by his…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

This is too shameful, may God heal the wife – Tonto Dikeh reacts to murder…

UNILAG Senior lecturer speaks on 21-year-old Chidimma Ojukwu’s case

13 Things You Should Know About Chidinma Ojukwu, The Alleged Killer Of Super TV…

Meet Brenda Ataga, the successful, beautiful wife of SuperTV CEO, who was…

BBNaija Reunion: “It was wack” – TolaniBaj shades Prince over their sexual…

Judge Sentences Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in Prison for murdering George Floyd…

Stop denying me in public or I won’t let you sleep with me again –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More