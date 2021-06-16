UNN best graduating students to share N1,500 cash prize between themselves

Best graduating students of the University of Nigeria (UNN) have been reportedly required to share N1500, N1000 cash prize between themselves.

According to reports, the best graduating students from the faculty of business administration were required to share N1,500 between themselves.

In the same vein, best graduating students from the faculty of accountancy were to share N1,000 between themselves. Other faculties also had their cash prizes between N1000 to N1,500.

This has sparked outrage from Nigerians who expressed their displeasure over the amount being shared between the winners. They noted that the prize is too small to give students who put their efforts and time in studying and coming out from school with good results.

See screenshots of the cash prizes below;