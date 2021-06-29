Vee is not relevant to me, there’s so much negative energy around her – Erica

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has disclosed that she cannot be friends with Vee because Vee is not relevant to her.

Erica, who made this known during the recent reunion show, said Vee has so much negative energy around her and she doesn’t want to be involved.

Recall, during an interview with Coool FM, Vee also talked about Erica and the relationship between them.

Vee said she had no issues with Erica but it got personal when she saw how she always behaved with Kiddwaya in front of Laycon.

According to her, she needed to stand up for Laycon as she observed how it upset him.

Vee said;

“There was nothing personal when it came to Erica. It only got personal between both of us when Ebuka asked that question. Before then, it was nothing personal. I didn’t enjoy it all of the things I saw especially when it came to romancing in front of Laycon.

I wasn’t cool with that but I like Erica a lot and I think that one of the reasons why we didn’t explore our friendship in the first place is that I didn’t want to look like that busybody that would be speaking to one person and going to another person, saying what’s going on because it wasn’t really my business.

“But then, if someone comes to me for advice, then I really care about that person. I’m going to be straightforward with them and going to tell them what’s on my mind. You choose to do your own, fair enough, but Laycon would choose to do his own and it was irritating me because I just saw him get more and more upset. So, it got to a point where I had to keep advising him.”