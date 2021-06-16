TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Veteran actor, Nkem Owoh remembers his late colleague, Sam Loco Efe

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nigerian actor, Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia has remembered his late colleague, Sam Loco Efe who died years ago.

Nigerians woke up to the sad news of Sam Loco’s demise on 7th August 2011.

According to a report by Vanguard on the 8th of August, 2011, titled, “Sam Loco Efe: How he died, his unfulfilled dream”, the late actor died in his hotel room in Owerri.

Reports also gathered that he died as a result of an Asthmatic attack since a Ventolin inhaler was found beside him.

Nkem Owoh, in his tribute to the late actor, maintained that he will never be forgotten despite the fact that he has left this world.

“Keep resting in peace my dear friend, Sam Loco Efe. Gone but never forgotten“, Nkem wrote.

Veteran actor, Nkem Owoh remembers his late colleague, Sam Loco Efe

