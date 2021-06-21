(Video) Actress, Iyabo Ojo celebrates son’s birthday in the most adorable way

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to her official Instagram page to celebrate her son, Festus on his birthday today.

According to Iyabo, she is glad that Festus has grown into a handsome, intelligent, cared and God-fearing man.

In the birthday tribute, the proud mother of two promised to always be there for her son.

In her words;

“Happy birthday @festo_baba my golden boy, my hero, my King, I’ve watched you grow into an amazing, handsome, calm, caring, God-fearing, intelligent, young man & that alone gladdens my heart. I’m forever grateful to God Almighty; All-Merciful, for helping me raise you right, I’m super proud of you my son & I’m forever grateful you chose me to bring you into this world. I want you to know that no matter how big you get or how far you go, I’ll always be here, right beside you….. in spirit & in prayers …… I’m wishing you long life, in great health, success, happiness & joy, God’s protection & guidance on you always & forever my Love keep winning my hero I LOVE YOU SCATTER”

The 43-year-old also gave her son a huge surprise by flying down to where he resides to give him a birthday serenade. Captioning the video, Iyabo wrote;

” I flew down to Surprise @festo_baba Love you son”

Watch the video below;

Via Instagram
