(Video) Fans react to Tiwa Savage son, Jamil’s graduation speech

Social media users have reacted to a viral video of sensational singer, Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil giving his graduation speech.

In the video, Jamil was seen with his classmates having their graduation ceremony and each student was allowed to give a speech.

According to the 5-year-old, pre-school was so much fun that it makes him want to talk about everything, and the friends he made while in pre-school along with the lots of memories made make it hard for him to say goodbye.

Sharing the photos on his Instagram page, the caption says;

“We going to Big school now. Proud mummy moment”

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this video;

@_mirellebeauty wrote “Jamil’s speech melts my heart such a smart intelligent Boy Congratulations Champ”

@mojheey_blaq wrote “Awwww Jamil’s speech melts my heart. such a vocal boyyy”

@sylvias_luxury wrote “This is so beautiful, I was just smiling like mumu his smile was everything”

@melanin_treesh wrote “His speech… Congratulations Jamil.”