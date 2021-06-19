(Video) Mercy Johnson reveals the challenges she faces when she wants to make her daughter’s hair

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Mercy Johnson has revealed the challenges she faces when she wants to make her little daughter’s hair.

According to Mercy in her Instagram post, it’s hard work getting her little daughter to make her hair and it is always a drama before she gets it done.

Sharing a video from one of the moments she was trying hard to get her little daughter’s hair done, the mother of 4 wrote;

“The drama to make hair in this house ehhh, mums can you relate? @theokojiekids”

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this video;

@bammybestowed wrote “I can totally relate best when she’s asleep”

@etinosaofficial wrote “She didn’t even move. Your own good oh. The loud speaker my daughter used. Hian. I no make hair again o”

@maryremmynjoku wrote “My dear, she free stand sef… My own go say she wan drink water inside kitchen x10.”

 

Via Instagram
