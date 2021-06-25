TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her little provision shop in Yaba surfaces online

News
By San

24hours after police arrested Chidinma, a 21-year-old student at the University of Lagos for the murder of of the late Super TV CEO, Michael Usifo Ataga, video of what her life used to be before she was arrested, has made it to the internet.

According to a video making the rounds on social media, Chidinma was a petty trader on the side while running her undergraduate program in UNIILAG.

A video of Chidinma chilling and having a nice time with her customers at her shop in Yaba, Alagomeji area some time ago has now surfaced online as many still feel she may be innocent of the charges meted at her.

According to the Lagos State police commissioner Hakeem Odumosu, Chidinma conspired with some other persons who are currently now at large to carry out the crime.

In a statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Odumosu disclosed this while parading the suspect.

Chidinma also gave some closure as to why she committed the crime. (watch the video here).

Watch the video below:

