VIDEO: Reactions as young lady attacks and beats up her man in public

A lady who has yet to be identified has humiliated her spouse by beating him up in public like a child.

The woman, who has yet to be identified as of the publishing of this post, was seen assaulting her spouse in a video that has gone viral.

After she viciously beat up her spouse for reasons best known to them in public, the footage stunned many people. The poor man was slapped on the back and face multiple times, while the lady lamented bitterly over a quarrel they had.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tattle Room 🇳🇬 🌎 (@thetattleroomng)

@adanze_h wrote; That woman is so lucky. Dont ever raise your hand on a man. That’s f*cking embarrassing and disrespectful 😳..

@therealozilicious wrote; This is so wrong! She’s taking advantage of his calmness

@nana_la_creamwrote; Ladies we won’t come out to talk on domestic violence now o.He would still go and beg her. Na wetin most men dey like be that