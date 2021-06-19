TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Bobrisky reveals what caused his fight with bestie, Tonto Dikeh,…

Lady publicly proposes to Bobrisky, says she wants to spend the…

Crossdresser, James Brown gives his life to Christ (Video)

How our children found out that a pastor slept with their mom…

Nursing mother cries out after her husband used her br3ast milk…

He wanted to impress her – Man narrates how a man died…

#BBNaijaReunion: I gave you a bl*wjob in the house –…

Fans react as Prince shuns Dorathy while greeting other…

‘I hardly sleep since the matter started’- Tope Alabi…

VIDEO: Reactions as young lady attacks and beats up her man in public

Social Media drama
By San

A lady who has yet to be identified has humiliated her spouse by beating him up in public like a child.
The woman, who has yet to be identified as of the publishing of this post, was seen assaulting her spouse in a video that has gone viral.

After she viciously beat up her spouse for reasons best known to them in public, the footage stunned many people. The poor man was slapped on the back and face multiple times, while the lady lamented bitterly over a quarrel they had.

Read; Woman beats up a Pickpocket who tried to steal from her (video)

READ ALSO

Woman beats up a Pickpocket who tried to steal from her…

Lady reveals how her Ex husband stole graveyard flowers…

Watch Video;

See comments below;

@adanze_h wrote; That woman is so lucky. Dont ever raise your hand on a man. That’s f*cking embarrassing and disrespectful 😳..

@therealozilicious wrote; This is so wrong! She’s taking advantage of his calmness 

@nana_la_creamwrote; Ladies we won’t come out to talk on domestic violence now o.He would still go and beg her. Na wetin most men dey like be that

@adanze_h wrote; She met the wrong guy 😂😂😂😂😂 try it with someone else and you will never dare to repeat such act.

@paul_justusofficial wrote; ‘Only 24 comment because it’s a man receiving the beating, if it’s the other way round now we nor go hear word’

@cristex_fashionwrote; Too sad, it’s obvious she does this very often

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Bobrisky reveals what caused his fight with bestie, Tonto Dikeh, days after…

Lady publicly proposes to Bobrisky, says she wants to spend the rest of her life…

Crossdresser, James Brown gives his life to Christ (Video)

How our children found out that a pastor slept with their mom – Timi…

Nursing mother cries out after her husband used her br3ast milk to drink garri…

He wanted to impress her – Man narrates how a man died while sleeping with…

#BBNaijaReunion: I gave you a bl*wjob in the house – Wathoni and Dorathy…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

VIDEO: Reactions as young lady attacks and beats up her man in public

Actress Uche Ogbodo opens up on why she decided to have her kids out of wedlock

Woman who was celebrated for birthing 10 babies at once lied, she was never…

“I will just keep giving birth to kids”- Actress halima Abubakar…

Nengi finally reacts to the allegations that she went to #BBNAija to “use the…

Nancy Isime finally opens up about her relationship status

How our children found out that a pastor slept with their mom – Timi…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More