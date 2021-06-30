“What is happening to Davido is spiritual, if you’re a 30BG fan, kneel down and pray” – Kemi Olunloyo

Popular investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has alleged that what is happening to Davido and his 30BG label is spiritual.

In a recent video, the journalist talked about Obama’s death and the death of other close friends of Davido, and she advised fans to pray for Davido and his label.

She said;

“What is happening to Davido is very spiritual. If you’re a 30BG fan, you need to get on your knees and begin to pray for Davido and his 30BG label. Many people around Davido have died. His friend Tagbo died. His DJ, DJ Olu died. A friend of DJ Olu also died. You better start praying. Pray for Davido because he is psychologically affected. He cannot keep mourning people.”

Watch video below;