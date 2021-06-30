TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started…

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Bobrisky over claims that she is owing…

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of…

Regina Daniels brings her parents together on her son’s…

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag…

“Kiddwaya cannot afford me” – Wathoni brags…

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa…

I see his face in my dream every night – Super TV CEO Killer,…

(Video) Fans react to Tiwa Savage son, Jamil’s graduation speech

“What is happening to Davido is spiritual, if you’re a 30BG fan, kneel down and pray” – Kemi Olunloyo

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has alleged that what is happening to Davido and his 30BG label is spiritual.

In a recent video, the journalist talked about Obama’s death and the death of other close friends of Davido, and she advised fans to pray for Davido and his label.

She said;

READ ALSO

Obama DMW’s death: ‘I am never smoking…

“You were ready to take a bullet for your loved…

“What is happening to Davido is very spiritual. If you’re a 30BG fan, you need to get on your knees and begin to pray for Davido and his 30BG label. Many people around Davido have died. His friend Tagbo died. His DJ, DJ Olu died. A friend of DJ Olu also died. You better start praying. Pray for Davido because he is psychologically affected. He cannot keep mourning people.”

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started smoking at 11…

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Bobrisky over claims that she is owing him N5M

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of affection with…

Regina Daniels brings her parents together on her son’s birthday (Video)

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag former bestie,…

“Kiddwaya cannot afford me” – Wathoni brags (Video)

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa Savage promises late…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Obama DMW’s death: ‘I am never smoking again’ -Samklef vows

Nigerian groom rocks jean and shirt to his wedding (Video)

Lessons learnt – Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo celebrates son’s birthday…

“What is happening to Davido is spiritual, if you’re a 30BG fan,…

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa Savage promises late…

“You were ready to take a bullet for your loved ones” – Tiwa…

Davido’s manager, Obama DMW finally laid to rest

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More