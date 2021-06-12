What TB Joshua Said When I Told Him He Was Going To Die – Prophet Joshua Iginla

The General Overseer of Champions Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla, has shared his experience with late Prophet, Temitope Balogun Joshua.

While sharing his encounter with the late clergyman, Iginla described him as an ambassador of love to the less privileged who was a blessing to the body of Christ.

Speaking on T.B. Joshua’s reaction after he told him about the vision he had about the late pastor leaving the world, Iginla said that he had “a vision in 2015, 2016 and 2018 that a great man of God is quitting the scene, it was T.B Joshua.”

According to him, he reached out to the man of God to inform him about his death and T.B Joshua replied him and said : “Thank You, my brother. If it’s his wish to keep me, he will keep me.

“There is nothing I am afraid of anymore. I think I have done the work the Lord sent me. I will always take a bow to the sovereignty of God”.