‘Why I am not good at keeping friends’ – Actress, Regina Chukwu

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu has opened up on why she is not good at keeping friends.

According to the mother of two in her recent post on Instagram, she’s not good at keeping friends because she doesn’t take nonsense and doesn’t give nonsense.

Speaking further, the businesswoman said she loves rejoicing with people genuinely and her appearance is different from who she really is.

In her words;

MY NAME IS GINA!

I am the first in the family of oguefi Oliver CHUKWU

1 have five amazing siblings

I am a mother of 2 beautiful kids and many adopted ones

I am a movie maker, an actor &a skincare therapist

I am determined and focus

I am destined for greatness

I am blessed beyond every imagination

I am soft inside, regardless of how my appearance may seem

I love rejoicing with people genuinely

I am for positivity

Fun fact: I am not good at keeping friends

I don’t take nonsense cos I don’t give

nonsense