TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B.…

“Only God can comfort us” – TB Joshua’s…

‘I know the feeling of grief, it feels like Fear’…

Tonto Dikeh left heartbroken over the death of TB Joshua

Actress, Anita Joseph opens up on her infertility challenges

How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital

“I will not celebrate my birthday this year” –…

One of Davido’s boys will poison him – Pastor…

“TB Joshua’s teaching did a lot of damage” – OAP, Sandra…

‘Why I am not good at keeping friends’ – Actress, Regina Chukwu

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu has opened up on why she is not good at keeping friends.

According to the mother of two in her recent post on Instagram, she’s not good at keeping friends because she doesn’t take nonsense and doesn’t give nonsense.

Speaking further, the businesswoman said she loves rejoicing with people genuinely and her appearance is different from who she really is.

READ ALSO

Actress, Anita Joseph opens up on her infertility challenges

Actress, Mercy Aigbe considers marriage again after getting…

In her words;

MY NAME IS GINA!
I am the first in the family of oguefi Oliver CHUKWU
1 have five amazing siblings
I am a mother of 2 beautiful kids and many adopted ones
I am a movie maker, an actor &a skincare therapist
I am determined and focus
I am destined for greatness
I am blessed beyond every imagination
I am soft inside, regardless of how my appearance may seem
I love rejoicing with people genuinely
I am for positivity
Fun fact: I am not good at keeping friends
I don’t take nonsense cos I don’t give
nonsense

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B. Joshua’s wife…

“Only God can comfort us” – TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn…

‘I know the feeling of grief, it feels like Fear’ – Actress,…

Tonto Dikeh left heartbroken over the death of TB Joshua

Actress, Anita Joseph opens up on her infertility challenges

How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital

“I will not celebrate my birthday this year” – Last video of…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

NBC instruct broadcasting stations to suspend Twitter handles

‘Why I am not good at keeping friends’ – Actress, Regina…

Pastor slams Christians who use VPN to access Twitter, quotes Bible verse that…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing compares the treatment celebrities get from fans at…

FG gives condition to lift Twitter suspension in Nigeria

‘Hypocrites and pretenders’ – Pastor Adeboye and other men of…

“Be your own sugar daddy” – Tonto Dikeh admonish young ladies on the importance…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More