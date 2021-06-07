Popular comedienne, Real Warri Pikin has narrated how she tried committing suicide in 2018, and the event that led to it.

According to Warri pikin, she tried to take her own life because her family owed up to a whooping N22million and she thought they would never be able to clear the debt.

She wrote:

“On the 6th of June, 2018, the only words I was hearing in my head were ‘end it now! give up already! No hope! You and Ikechukwu will never pay up the N22m debt! The suffering will never end! End it! End it!’

“You will beg all the days of your life! Help will never come! Rent, school fees, bills are due you can’t pay! You and Ikechukwu’s salary put together in 5 years can’t pay back the debt End it! The banks, Friends, etc. you owe won’t stop calling and embarrassing you. end it! The Shame and pain are too much and it will get worse. End it! End it now! God will never come truuuuuuuuu for you!”

And because I was exhausted, I believed the voices in my head. I attempted to take my own life. (Dear God, thank you for giving me a second chance). Little did I know that my breakthrough was near and God was just preparing me for where he was taking me.”

“Las las, na who give up lose. Say no to suicide. Build capacity. Nobody owes you anything. Hope in God alone. Take only calculated risks. Problem nor dey finish. Balance your circle. Always check on your mental health. Don’t be hard on you.”