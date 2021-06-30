TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Tems has disclosed how she had a minor disagreement with Wizkid after they sang “Essence together”.

When asked about Essence and if she thought the song would ever be as big as it is today when she was recording it, Tems said at first, she wasn’t satisfied with it, and she wanted to redo her part, but Wizkid disagreed.

She said;

“I mean, not in the least bit, I don’t even think about it like that. Even the day I recorded it I was still like ‘”Mm, I can do better. Send me the beat and let me do it again.” They were like no, this is great, but I was still like I want to do add some more, I was trying to top it and they didn’t let me.

It’s not that I wasn’t happy with it but I always like to challenge myself and I used to be such a perfectionist so I just thought I could do much better. At the end I just gave up and was like, ‘this is fine’. I had no clue. Wiz was like ‘THIS IS MAD’, and I was like ‘I mean, okay.’

