‘Why I won’t respond to anyone who speaks ill about me’ – Bobrisky

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has made promises never to respond to anyone who speaks ill about him.

This comes after another crossdresser, Michelle Page has dragged fellow crossdresser, Bobrisky after he promised to surprise a fan with a Benz on his birthday.

According to the 28-year-old, he has turned a new leaf since he did his cosmetic surgery.

Speaking further, the brand-influencer said that he is too classy and beautiful to be exchanging words with failures on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page to say this, Bob wrote;

“Have promised never to respond to anyone who speaks ill about me anymore.

My boyfriend has „..,1 been monitoring my page lately If you like seek my attention from now till tomorrow I bobrisky won’t respond to you anymore. If you want to use me to g. publicity PIS PAY. I’m now a brand new bob. I can’t go through surgery to look more beautiful and classy and still be exchanging words with failures who need me to grow. Not anymore goodnight 41, #postanddelete soon”