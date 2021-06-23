TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A wife has raised alarm on social media after her husband ditched her for asking him to contribute for her brother’s wedding.

According to the story, her husband who was billed N580,000 during his own wedding to her, was asked to contribute N120k for her brother’s wedding but he refused.

She claimed that her husband has since then, stopped talking to her and they now live like strangers in the house.

Read story below;

“I got married 8months ago, my hubby earns 70k monthly while I am yet to get a job. During our wedding ceremony, hubby spent about 580k on the list given to him for the traditional wedding, I persuaded my parents to reduce the list but they said it is a must and a tradition.

He was able to raise the money as I wasn’t working and I couldn’t help financially.

After marriage I suggested that he should be sending something monthly to my parents as he does send to his parents too, but to my surprise the reply he gave me was that he didn’t owe my parents anything that they have collected all they are entitled to from him.

I was not angry about that until my younger brother wanted to get married and his bride family gave him list of things for the traditional wedding which amounted to 400k.”

My dad then shared the expenses and told my husband to contribute 120k towards my brother’s wedding but to my surprise, my husband said NO! and told me that my family has collected all they wanted during our wedding and they shouldn’t come to him for any financial assistance, this got me angry and I told him that he is not responsible.”

Ever since then we have been living like strangers in the house, he doesn’t talk to me, he has just been keeping to himself, and I have never seen him this way before not even in our 2 years of courting.”

 

 

