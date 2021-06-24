Wizkid replies Seun Kuti over his derogatory statement about his Grammy award

Sensational singer, Wizkid has replied Seun Kuti over his derogatory statement about the Grammy award he won.

Recall that before Wizkid received the plaque, Seun Kuti said that there are only four musicians in Nigerian whose music has been nominated for Grammy and Wizkid is excluded.

According to Seun, Wizkid did not win the Grammy because he won was a collaboration and not his personal song. This earned Seun lots of dragging and blasting from Wizkid’s fans.

However, Seun Kuti responded to Wizkid’s fans by saying that Album is not the same as music; however, Wizkid will someday make a piece of music that Grammy will recognize.

Reacting to this in Seun’s comment section, Wizkid wrote;

“No mind them jare. Get the sax and make some music, brother… We all enjoyed your last album we still dey dance like this.”