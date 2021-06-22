TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Kayode should be arrested” – Nigerians react…

Instagram Herbal Body enlargement brand calls out their…

“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your shady…

Other celebrities join Mide Martins and husband, Afeez Owo in…

“Nobody holy pass” – Brighto breaks silence…

Tonto Dikeh celebrates father’s day in an unexpected way

Mercy Aigbe drags ex-husband, Lanre Gentry for calling her a bad…

“This is very irresponsible” – Video of BBNaija’s Mercy Eke…

Man narrates what he did after a lady told him she can’t…

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola Ogudu reveals she did not know she was pregnant until after 5 months

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational singer, Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu has revealed that she did not know she was pregnant with Boluwatife until after 5 months.

According to the mother of one, she got her monthly period while she was pregnant for 5 months.

Taking to the comment section of a blog on Instagram to make this known, the 30-year-old wrote;

READ ALSO

Wizkid opens the floodgate of money for his fans at a Lagos…

Fans react to video of Boluwatife showing off the dollars…

“It’s as possible as possible can be. Speaking from experience that is. I didn’t know I was pregnant till after 5months (and was still seeing my monthly period) #Boluwatife”. Shola wrote.

Reacting to Shola’s revelation;

@benjamen____b wrote “This lady talk too much Abeg most you talk rubbish every time”

@alexxofph wrote “@o.oluwanishola but u been no remember say Big Wiz been cum inside”

@natebaker3311 wrote “wizkid should better go for DNAShola”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Kayode should be arrested” – Nigerians react to reports that…

Instagram Herbal Body enlargement brand calls out their ambassador, BBNaija star…

“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your shady secrets”…

Other celebrities join Mide Martins and husband, Afeez Owo in giving out…

“Nobody holy pass” – Brighto breaks silence after revelation…

Tonto Dikeh celebrates father’s day in an unexpected way

Mercy Aigbe drags ex-husband, Lanre Gentry for calling her a bad mother

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola Ogudu reveals she did not know she was pregnant…

“Tolanibaj stressed Prince so much” – Nigerians drag Tolani

He didn’t even last 5seconds – Ka3na opens up on “aggressive…

“The street says you’re a runs girl” – Vee to Tolanibaj…

#BbnaijaReunion: You are insignificant to me – Prince slams Wathoni…

Tolanibaj threatens to beat up Vee at a hotel (Video)

Wizkid opens the floodgate of money for his fans at a Lagos beach

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More