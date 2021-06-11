Woman beats up a Pickpocket who tried to steal from her (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

A video where a  woman beats up a Pickpocket has gone viral on social media.
According to the report, the pickpocket got more than he bargained for after attempting to steal from a woman in a Ghanaian neighborhood.

Passers-by can also be seen helping the woman in slapping the pickpocket, as the thief tries to hide from it all.

He had to be whisked away from the woman and other agitating forces by the police.

 

Watch the video below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Albert Hyde (@bongoideas)

In other news, A  man from Akwa Ibom has been arrested by the Edo State Police Command for allegedly assaulting his young stepson for “stealing 20 naira.” Get the full gist here.

