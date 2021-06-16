Yomi Fabiyi reacts as Baba Ijesha is denied bail

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Actor Yomi Fabiyi has reacted to Baba Ijesha’s bail denial.

Recall that Baba Ijesha was granted bail on May 17 after spending about 25 days in police detention following accusations that he allegedly sexually molested a minor at 7 and 14.

However, during Baba Ijesha’s trial on Wednesday, June 16 , his lawyer Kayode Olabiran’s request that the actor be allowed bail was denied.

According to the judge, P. E Nwaka the matter is beyond his jurisdiction. The judge also explained that the case has already been filed before the high court.

Taking to Instagram to react to this, Yomi Fabiyi wrote;

” When you need the definition of persecution from the unknown, ask me. But trust me, every lies expiry date. I can’t stop laughing here. Game On! This can never be any artist power jare. But it will be resolved, trust me.”

Via Instagram
