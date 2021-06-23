TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Billionaire wife, Regina Daniels rushed to hospital

‘I was a normal baby until I stopped growing’ –…

Instagram Herbal Body enlargement brand calls out their…

I gave him a BJ and the next morning, he just ignored me –…

Other celebrities join Mide Martins and husband, Afeez Owo in…

He didn’t even last 5seconds – Ka3na opens up on…

Comedienne, Warri Pikin wins the heart of many for celebrating…

Vee reveals what happened between her and Tolanibaj at the hotel…

#BbnaijaReunion: You are insignificant to me – Prince slams…

You are classless – Bobrisky Attacks Ka3na After She Called Praise 5 Secs Man

Entertainment
By San

Controversial Nigerian cross dresser Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky has taken to his page to slam housemate Ka3na for exposing Praise on live television.

It would be recalled that Ka3na disclosed how she was intimate with former housemate Praise when they were in the house. Ka3na stated that she was the one who invited Praise to her bed to knack him but unfortunately he lasted only 5 seconds.

Bobrisky has taken to his page to call the Big Brother Naija reunion trash after some of the ladies on the show washed their dirty linen on live television by disclosing some of the dirty activities they did in the Big Brother Naija house.

READ ALSO

BBNaija Reunion 21: I handled Ka3na from behind – Praise…

I gave him a BJ and the next morning, he just ignored me…

Bobrisky also went further to slam Ka3na who calls herself “Boss lady” for being a classless woman who is fit to be a bus conductor because she has appalling behaviour. According to Bobrisky, Ka3na was behaving like a tout at the reunion. He made it known that he was disappointed in the ladies who spewed their sexual escapades on the show.

“Even d girls I expected so much class from fall my hand.
That one that calls herself the BOSS LADY should better go and join bus conductor 😂😂😂 she is too damn razz and classless 😡”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Billionaire wife, Regina Daniels rushed to hospital

‘I was a normal baby until I stopped growing’ – Actor, Osita…

Instagram Herbal Body enlargement brand calls out their ambassador, BBNaija star…

I gave him a BJ and the next morning, he just ignored me – Dorathy opens…

Other celebrities join Mide Martins and husband, Afeez Owo in giving out…

He didn’t even last 5seconds – Ka3na opens up on “aggressive…

Comedienne, Warri Pikin wins the heart of many for celebrating her house help in…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I wasn’t interested, I didn’t go after her – Brighto speaks on…

You are classless – Bobrisky Attacks Ka3na After She Called Praise 5 Secs…

BBNaija Reunion 21: I handled Ka3na from behind – Praise Defends His 5 Secs…

I gave him a BJ and the next morning, he just ignored me – Dorathy opens…

BBNaija Reunion 2021: I Saw Nengi Entering The Bathroom With Kiddwaya – Ka3na…

Comedienne, Warri Pikin wins the heart of many for celebrating her house help in…

‘It is you that will cry’ – Nigerians curse BBNaija Tolani Baj…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More