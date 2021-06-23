You are classless – Bobrisky Attacks Ka3na After She Called Praise 5 Secs Man

Controversial Nigerian cross dresser Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky has taken to his page to slam housemate Ka3na for exposing Praise on live television.

It would be recalled that Ka3na disclosed how she was intimate with former housemate Praise when they were in the house. Ka3na stated that she was the one who invited Praise to her bed to knack him but unfortunately he lasted only 5 seconds.

Bobrisky has taken to his page to call the Big Brother Naija reunion trash after some of the ladies on the show washed their dirty linen on live television by disclosing some of the dirty activities they did in the Big Brother Naija house.

Bobrisky also went further to slam Ka3na who calls herself “Boss lady” for being a classless woman who is fit to be a bus conductor because she has appalling behaviour. According to Bobrisky, Ka3na was behaving like a tout at the reunion. He made it known that he was disappointed in the ladies who spewed their sexual escapades on the show.

“Even d girls I expected so much class from fall my hand.

That one that calls herself the BOSS LADY should better go and join bus conductor she is too damn razz and classless ”.