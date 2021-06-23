TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Billionaire wife, Regina Daniels rushed to hospital

I don’t want a daughter – Regina Daniels opens up…

‘I was a normal baby until I stopped growing’ –…

I gave him a BJ and the next morning, he just ignored me –…

Comedienne, Warri Pikin wins the heart of many for celebrating…

He didn’t even last 5seconds – Ka3na opens up on…

I had a swollen D after she gave me a BJ – Brighto reveals…

Vee reveals what happened between her and Tolanibaj at the hotel…

BBNaija Reunion 21: I handled Ka3na from behind – Praise Defends…

‘You lack respect, integrity’ – Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada Pollock blasts Dr. Fab for leaking photos of his Grammy award

Entertainment
By San

Wizkid’s baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock has taken to social media to blast Wizkid’s friend Dr Fab for posting photos of Wizkid’s Grammy award without due permission.

Earlier today, social media went agog after photos Wizkid’s Grammy plaque made it to social media following the news that sensational singer, Wizkid has received his Grammy Awards plaque.

His manager has now taken to Twitter to call out Tufab for posting photos of the plaque he was only meant to take delivery of.

READ ALSO

Mixed reactions as Wizkid finally takes hold of his Grammy…

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola Ogudu reveals she did not…

She wrote:

Some people in life honestly have no respect & integrity. Why would you be asked to deliver something and then take it upon yourself to open the box & post it. Where is the respect! But have your moment, likes and comments. Just know this wasn’t COOL!  @Tufab

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Billionaire wife, Regina Daniels rushed to hospital

I don’t want a daughter – Regina Daniels opens up after she was…

‘I was a normal baby until I stopped growing’ – Actor, Osita…

I gave him a BJ and the next morning, he just ignored me – Dorathy opens…

Comedienne, Warri Pikin wins the heart of many for celebrating her house help in…

He didn’t even last 5seconds – Ka3na opens up on “aggressive…

I had a swollen D after she gave me a BJ – Brighto reveals why he ignored…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Tonto Dikeh’s humanitarian activities earn her another feather to her cap

‘Please I want to go for Big Brother” – Toke Makinwa cries out

‘You lack respect, integrity’ – Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada Pollock blasts…

Don Jazzy reacts to BBNaija Dorathy and Ka3na’s revelation about having…

Wife raises alarm after her husband ditched her for asking him to contribute for…

Leave Vee and Neo alone, your opinion is not needed – Neo’s sister…

Mixed reactions as Wizkid finally takes hold of his Grammy Awards plaque

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More