‘You lack respect, integrity’ – Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada Pollock blasts Dr. Fab for leaking photos of his Grammy award

Wizkid’s baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock has taken to social media to blast Wizkid’s friend Dr Fab for posting photos of Wizkid’s Grammy award without due permission.

Earlier today, social media went agog after photos Wizkid’s Grammy plaque made it to social media following the news that sensational singer, Wizkid has received his Grammy Awards plaque.

His manager has now taken to Twitter to call out Tufab for posting photos of the plaque he was only meant to take delivery of.

She wrote:

Some people in life honestly have no respect & integrity. Why would you be asked to deliver something and then take it upon yourself to open the box & post it. Where is the respect! But have your moment, likes and comments. Just know this wasn’t COOL! @Tufab